Tesla Plaid vs Ferrari SF90 in a 190 MPH Drag Race

In this half-mile drag race, a Tesla Model S Plaid goes head-to-head with a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, both pushing close to 190 mph. The Plaid’s instant electric torque gives it a lightning-quick launch, while the SF90’s twin-turbo V8 and hybrid power fight to claw back every inch of asphalt. Tesla’s family-friendly sedan and Ferrari’s track-bred supercar may come from different worlds, but their performance capabilities are shockingly similar. It’s a thrilling snapshot of how far electric and hybrid technology have come—and a testament to the evolving face of high-speed competition.