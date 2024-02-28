How to drive the new McLaren 750s

The McLaren 750S, a direct evolution from the 720S, is a showcase of technological advancement and engineering excellence. With the heart of a beast, the 750S is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine that churns out 749 horsepower, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, and pushing beyond the 200 mph mark. This supercar doesn’t just promise speed; it delivers an adrenaline-fueled journey with every drive​​.

Handling is another area where the 750S shines, offering precision and control that’s almost unparalleled. It features an advanced suspension system that adapts to the driving conditions, providing optimal stability and cornering capabilities. The supercar is equipped with adaptive dampers and active aerodynamics to ensure it remains agile and responsive, regardless of the speed​​.

On the track, the 750S demonstrates its might with a Variable Drift Control that allows for dialed-in slip angles, proving its capability to be both a precision instrument and a thrilling ride. The combination of standard P Zero tires and the optional Trofeo Rs opens up a world of driving possibilities, especially when paired with the Senna-derived track-brake package, making the car nearly indefatigable​​.

The 750S also boasts a refined design that doesn’t stray far from its predecessor but introduces meaningful improvements. It has managed to become lighter, shedding about 30 kg, thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber and other weight-saving measures. This reduction in weight, alongside a slight power bump to 740 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque, not only enhances performance but also contributes to a more engaging driving experience​​.

Interior-wise, the McLaren 750S doesn’t disappoint, offering a minimalist yet luxurious environment. High-quality materials, including optional napa leather over standard Alcantara, and a driver-centric design philosophy ensure comfort and functionality without compromise. The cockpit is designed to be both beautiful and practical, a reflection of McLaren’s commitment to delivering a complete supercar experience​​.

With a base price starting at $331,470 for the coupe and $352,740 for the Spider, the 750S positions itself as a pinnacle of supercar engineering, offering a blend of performance, luxury, and technological innovation​​. It’s a testament to McLaren’s pursuit of perfection, delivering an unmatched driving experience that’s both exhilarating and refined.