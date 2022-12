DragTimes get’s hold of the all new McLaren Artura and does the first real world performance testing in Las Vegas. ┬áThe 671 HP 3.0L Twin Turbo Hybridized V6 does pretty well for a starting price of $233,000. ┬áThe McLaren Artura ran the 1/4 Mile in 10.4 seconds at 139.9 MPH on an unprepped surface.