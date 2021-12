Ferrari has finally stepped up it’s game with the 1,000 HP Ferrari SF90 Stradale, taking on the king of the ICE hill, the McLaren 765LT in an all out drag race at Palm Beach International Raceway. DragTimes claims it’s their closest race EVER on the channel and we believe it. Check out what the 2 quickest production cars (non electric) can do against each other down the 1/4 mile.