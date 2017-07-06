Report: The Ford F-150 diesel engine comes from Jaguar-Land Rover [UPDATED]

UPDATE: Ford Motor Company Product Communications Manager for North America Trucks and Commercial Vehicles, Jiyan Cadiz, reached out to clarify that Ford builds diesel engines for Jaguar-Land Rover, not the other way around as indicated by the original Truck Trend report.

For the Ford F-150, FoMoCo finds something familiar in the Jaguar-Land Rover parts bin

It’s no secret that the bestselling Ford F-150 is getting an oil-burner, so it should come as no surprise that the firm may be sourcing the unit from somewhere in Europe. An anonymous source within Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR) let on that the truck will receive a JLR-based diesel. It’s likely a descendant of the Lion V6 diesel that started as a joint venture between Ford and Peugeot in 1999. Though Ford sold to the Indian firm Tata in 2008, JLR has developed increasingly advanced variants of a Ford V6 diesel ever since. In addition to upgrades in efficiency and emissions, JLR has breathed on the engine to keep it lubricated properly at odd angles off road.

Currently built in Wolverhampton, UK, the common rail injected ‘six is likely to chuck out 254 bhp and 443 ft-lbs of torque at the crank. This assumes the engine is largely unchanged from the unit in the current Land Rover Discovery. Allegedly ramping up production for increased demand, the Wolverhampton plant is looking to take on an additional 700 employees, so there’s a bit of corroborating evidence that this is where the engine will be coming from.

The 2018 Ford F-150 has more engine choices than Starbucks has drip coffee cup sizes

As a cornerstone of ‘Murica’s 1/2-ton truck market, the F-150 comes with a variety of direct-injected sixes and the venerable 5.0 liter V8. With the the diesel, the Ford F-150 engine list should like this:

3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6, 290 hp/265 ft-lbs gasoline engine (the upgraded base engine)

2.7-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine 325 hp/400 ft-lbs ($995 over the base engine)

5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 gasoline engine 395 hp/400 ft-lbs ($1,795 over the base engine)

3.5-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine, 375 hp/470 ft-lbs (the Raptor powerplant–$2,900 over the base engine)

3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel 254 hp/443 ft-lbs (it may to command nearly $6,500 over the base engine.)

We will keep you posted on whether or not the oil-burner from old ‘Blighty comes to our shores in a coarser envelope than usual (it’s available in the US-market Range Rover Sport).

-by: Sawyer Sutton

Sources: TruckTrend, Carscoops