Report: The 2018 Buick Regal TourX will MSRP for under $30,000

The latest lifted Buick Regal TourX seeks to steal Subaru Outback buyers.

What’s going on?

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX debuted with its standard four-door sibling at the 2017 New York International Auto Show to replace the outgoing model.

Now, CarsDirect.com reports the new Regal long-roof should start around $29,995. This means the Regal TourX undercuts more premium options such as the BMW 3-Series Wagon and the Audi A4. On the flip side, this also means the Regal TourX offers more value per dollar.

What’s included with the base 2018 Buick Regal TourX?

To boot, the base Regal TourX comes pretty well equipped with 18-inch aluminum wheels, Buick’s touted active noise cancelling, a seven-inch infotainment screen system, heated mirrors and more. But all come with the same 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder with 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic, sending power to a full-time twin-clutch all-wheel drive system across the board.

Right off the bat, the Regal TourX’s power already sets it ahead of its direct competition, the Volkswagen Alltrack and the Subaru Outback. Additionally, the Regal TourX offers quite a bit more space than both the Alltrack and is roughy on par with the Outback.

So it’ll be interesting to see if the Regal TourX has what it takes to sway buyers in its direction.

< > 2018 Buick Regal TourX

Lots of standard and optional additions

The Regal TourX comes pretty jampacked with standard equipment. As usual, more options and packages are available for choosing, reading the price. Some examples include a panoramic roof for $1,200, and a Driver Confidence Package featuring blind-spot detection, rear park assist, and an auto-dimming mirror for $1,240. The top-spec model TourX, the TourX Essence 1SL, starts at just $35,945.

CarsDirect.com predicts the middle-level TourX Preferrred 1SB should be the one most commonly available at dealers. Starting at $33,575, its the model most displayed in the TourX’s advertising campaign.

Should you option out your TourX all the way, chances are however, you won’t crest over the $40,000 mark too far if at all. In comparison, the Volvo V60 starts at $37,415 and the BMW 3-Series Wagon, at $43,000.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: CarsDirect.com

