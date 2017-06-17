Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet priced between rivals

25th Anniversary Edition E-Class Cabriolet introduced for a $13,400 premium; pricing is available for Mercedes-AMG SLC models

Mercedes announced a starting price of $62,600 for the E-Class Cabriolet as well as a special 25th Anniversary Edition for about $75,000. Since Audi doesn’t offer an A6-badged convertible and BMW doesn’t strictly offer a 5-er convertible either, the E falls in line between these. Offering a bit more speed and kit, BMW’s 6er convertible starts at $86,700, and Audi leaves a ‘yuuuuuge gap between the A5 (at $49,600) and the R8 Spyder (at $175.100). Pricing for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 high-performance mid-sized SUV starts $92,608.

The new E-Class Cabriolet (A238) comes with expected and unexpected options.

Throughout the the 1980s, if you wanted a convertible Mercedes-Benz your options were the R107 SL and, you guessed it, the R107 SL. No mass-market droptop version of the ubiquitous W123 was produced. That all changed when Merc released the 300CE-24 Cabriolet as a 1992 model in Europe. Mercedes is celebrating with two new paint colors, rubellite red or iridium silver in English, metallic red and a gratuitous shade of beige . The E400 Cabriolet comes with a twin-turbo 329-hp 3-liter V6 that moves the 4,100-lb 4-seater to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. The E550 Cabriolet is fitted with a twin-turbo 4.7-liter V8 chucking out 402 horsepower; hooked into the same 7-speed slushbox as the E400, the ‘8 gets the car to 60 in 5 seconds flat.

It’s hard not to be cynical about two extra-cost options available that separate convertible owners from the open-air experience and not be impressed at the attention to detail and R&D that makes the following work: The first is a perfume ionizer. Dubbed the “Air-Balance” option, the system includes additional cabin filters and, introduced for the 25th Anniversary Edition E Cabriolet, a bespoke fragrance described as “Daybreak Mood”; other fragrances are also available. It’s an unusual feature, though BMW has a similar system available in their 7-series sedan, which allows the owner to install a range of scents concurrently. This includes the ability to select different scents at the touch of a button. The Merc’s second option is the “AirCap” system. Designed to mitigate drafts, a motorized aerofoil deploys from the top of the A-pillar and stores flush with the windscreen when not in use.

-By: Sawyer Sutton