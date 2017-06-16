Rendered: A tuned Volkswagen Arteon

The Volkswagen Arteon isn’t out yet, and the renders are flying

VW’s march towards Audi seems to have skipped a few steps—without any enhancements from the tuning community. This hasn’t that hasn’t stopped folks such as Zoki Nanko from fleshing out their hopes and dreams on the web. VW’s flagship sedan is rendered up with wheel/wheel well turning tolerances that would be at home on a freight locomotive. Color, wheel, and aero choices are subjective, but renders can bring attention to overlooked OEM design elements.

Look at the cantilevered hood over the headlamps—that overhang looks prime for getting clogged with the odd goldfinch or hoary bat. Aerodynamics will prevent this most of the time, but it certainly appears that gap in the fascia may present a collection point for foreign objects or ice at the wrong speed. While we’re picking out stock design elements, let’s also consider the heavy indentations at the bottom of the doors. In all, the original Arteon’s exterior styling seems to elevate the platform in ways that the CC did not. The Volkswagen Arteon has grown significantly in size compared to the Passat CC and will come standard with Volkswagen’s DSG dual-clutch automated manual.

Globally, the Volkswagen Arteon is offered with 6 different engines—ranging from 148-276 horsepower–and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive is standard. If the Areton picks up where the CC left off weight-wise, (the CC finished its run around 3,400 lbs), some tuning likely is in order, given that the car starts comfortably under $40,000. It seems unlikely that VW would give the car a significant power and handling upgrade, potentially taking sales away from Audi.

– By: Sawyer Sutton

Source: Carscoops