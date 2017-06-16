Recall: over 32,000 copies of the Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma recall will replace potentially faulty crankshaft timing sensors.

The Toyota Tacoma is being recalled for issues with the crankshaft timing rotor. During the manufacturing process a number of Tacomas received crankshaft timing rotors with excessive anti-corrosion coating. Toyota is contacting owners of affected ‘Tacos. In a news release, the company stated that failure of the timing rotor could cause rough running, misfiring, or stalling—the latter of which could increase the risk of a crash due to a lack of power steering, brakes, and other ancillary systems while the engine is shut off. Owners will start receiving notifications starting in mid-July.

The recall affects a batch of 2017 and 2016 9th-generation examples of Toyota’s famed compact truck fitted with the optional 3.5 liter 278-horsepower V6 engine.

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2017 – Toyota Motor North America, Inc., announced that it is conducting a safety recall of certain Model Year 2016 and 2017 V6 engine Toyota Tacoma vehicles in the U.S. Approximately 32,000 vehicles are involved.

The V6 engine crankshaft timing rotor in the involved vehicles may have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating. This could cause the crank position sensor to malfunction. If this occurs, the vehicle may display a Malfunction Indicator Light (MIL), run roughly, misfire, or in some instances, stall. A stalling condition while driving at higher speeds may increase the risk of a crash.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the crank position sensors with new ones of an improved design at no cost to customers. All known owners of the involved vehicles will receive a notification by first class mail starting in mid-July.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Lexus, Toyota and Scion customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting http://www.toyota.com/recall and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: safercar.gov/vin. For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service at 1-800-331-4331 or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

– By: Sawyer Sutton