BREAKING: The new BMW 8-Series is back after a 18-year hiatus and this is it in concept form

After many rumors and teasers, BMW finally revealed its hotly anticipated 8-Series coupe revival in concept form….and just look at it!

What’s going?

The BMW 8-Series is back baby and Munich’s finest just unveiled a concept for the world to see on the Interwebs. Set for a debut at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este show, the new 8-Concept previews a new large, grand tourer luxury coupe from Bavaria. And we couldn’t be any more excited.

The original BMW 8-Series ended production in 1999. Since then, the BMW 6-Series revival took the role of providing buyers with a large, 2+2 grand touring coupe option. But the 6-Series just wasn’t enough and it wasn’t the same, especially with competitors from Mercedes-Benz, like the S-Class Coupe. Lexus also has the new LC500, which laid even more pressure on BMW to make a larger, grand tourer.

“The BMW Concept 8 Series is our take on a full-blooded high-end driving machine,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group Design’s senior vice president. “It is a luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other. For me, it’s a slice of pure automotive fascination.”

BMW’s new flagship

< >

Due for a full launch in 2018, the BMW 8-Series Concept is in near-production form, meaning what you see here is what you’ll likely get when it hits showrooms. There will be some changes to meet regulatory and safety requirements.

Overall, the new BMW 8-Series takes inspiration from the Vision Future Luxury Concept showcased at the 2014 Beijing Auto Show. Other tidbits also resemble styling cues from the Pininfarina-styled Grand Lusso Coupe Concept. There are also some hints of BMW i8 in the 8-Series Concept, particularly with the rear three-quarter panel and shoulder line. Altogether, it is very pleasant for the eyes.

The same sentiments carry over for the insides. Both suave and contemporary, the complete interior comes jam-packed with technology. A total of three massive digital screens are visible, hinting at the use of gesture and touchscreen interfaces. We can’t imagine the steering wheel will pass safety requirements. But the rest of the interior appears to also be nearly production ready.

Spearheading razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury

BMW didn’t specify what powers the new 8-Series Concept. But we imagine it involves some sort of internal combustion engine, mated to some transmission, driving the rear or all four wheels.

It might be a while until we learn of such details. So stay tuned for that.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: BMW

2017 BMW Concept 8 Gallery