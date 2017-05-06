Report: The end of the Volkswagen Beetle and Scirocco might be near again

Two of some of Volkswagen’s most iconic models have a questionable fate for the near future.

What’s going on?

Some new information surfaced regarding the fate of some iconic Volkswagen models surfaced recently. After AutoCar scored a chance to speak with a VW board member, the outlet learned that the Beetle and Scirocco may be no more for the near-future.

In grave efforts to try and recuperate losses from the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen’s on a driven quest to overhaul its lineup and future plans. The potential result of this is that Volkswagen might have to axe the Beetle and the Scirroco once more.

“The Beetle and Scirocco are representatives of an emotional and appealing class of vehicles,” said VW board member, Arno Antilitz, “…but it [VW product planning] is not always about continuing cars from one generation to the next.”

…but the Beetle and Scirocco were just resurrected!

Yes! The current Beetle launched as a 2012 model year car. The current Scirocco, although not available in the US, debuted in 2008. So both cars are nearing the end of their production lifespan.

But Antilitz noted while both the Beetle coupe and the Scirocco might end soon, the Beetle Convertible will continue production until the end of its production cycle.

Rumors of the Beetle coming to an end have also been floating around for quite some time.

Where’s Volkswagen going?

According to some of the latest reports, Dieselgate really changed things for Volkswagen. As a result, VW plans to focus more on production electric vehicle programs and the continuous growth for SUVs and crossovers. Some of these efforts are already taking form, as seen with the Volkswagen Atlas SUV.

Current predictions suggest the Volkswagen Beetle should come to an end sometime in 2019.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: AutoCar