Jaguar teases new XF Sportbrake in Wimbledon, but we probably won’t get it w/ video

Jaguar teases the latest long-roof variant of the latest XF sedan. Like many other long-roofs, don’t expect this one to come stateside.

What’s going on?

Europe has a habit of producing sweet wagon versions of cars we already like stateside. Here’s another example: the latest XF Sportbrake. The Jaguar XF received an overhaul not too long ago. So it makes sense the long-roof variant, the Sportbrake, was to spawn from the latest and greatest XF. And it was just teased at Wimbledon.

Like previous XF Sportbrake estates, this one will likely be off-limits to US shores due to low demand. Let’s also not forget, Jaguar already sells the F-Pace crossover, which doesn’t justify spending the resources to ship XF Sportbrakes here.

Either way, we’re still going to drool because we enthusiasts like hot wagons, because nobody else really does.

What’s known about the new XF Sportbrake?

Not many official details were spared. But it will obviously share a lot in common with the latest XF. This means the usual selection of Ingenium gas and diesel engines already offered on the XF sedan.

From the one teaser released, the new XF Sportbrake comes with a huge panoramic roof that takes up most of the top structure. Then, the rest is pretty self explanatory. Being a modern Jaguar, we already know it’s going to look great.

– By: Chris Chin