Recalls: Tesla is calling back some 53,000 vehicles worldwide for a parking brake issue

A new report suggests a brake malfunction affects a bunch of Tesla Model S and Model X cars from a manufacturing defect.

What’s going on?

TechCrunch reports that Tesla is recalling some 53,000 Model S and Model X cars around the world for a parking brake that won’t disengage. Only affecting cars built between February and October 2016, the issue lies in a manufacturing defect of a small gear within the parking brake assembly. The issue was pointed to a poorly made gear within the motor, thus causing the parking brake to remain stuck, immobilizing the vehicle.

The issue arose when a number of customers received alerts for needing parking brake servicing. Once that warning appeared, it confirmed the damage status of the gear, preventing the brake from disengaging. Cars coming in to the dealer for this issue caught Tesla’s attention. They later traced the issue to a problematic batch supplied by Brembo.

Is it bad?

Not really. There are no reports of any injuries or accidents related to the recall. You just will be stranded until the car can be repaired. That said, it’s best to inquire with Tesla with your VIN number if to see if your car is affected.

Is there a fix?

Yes! An official recall will be filed with the NHTSA and Tesla will be notifying customers as soon as possible. According to the report, the fix only takes about 35 minutes.

With older Teslas being on the road for a few years, it will be interesting to see what their maintenance demands are like over the long run. Years of testing can replicate real-world situations. But the true test of a vehicle and its durability and reliability comes from being in the hands of private owners, using their cars daily. That said, this will prove whether or not Teslas are long-lasting vehicles.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Tesla via TechCrunch