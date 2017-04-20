2017 Shanghai Preview: The BMW M4 CS is a successor to previous M3 Competition Sport models

Meet the first-ever BMW M4 CS, a harder, more performance oriented variant to the standard M4.

What’s going on?

BMW revealed an all-new M4 CS at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, a harder-edged M4 coupe that’s more biased to performance than comfort.

Munich claims the M4 CS is a first, but in concept, it is not. The M4 CS is only a first-ever because of the M4 badge. The idea of an M3 coupe–in this case, the M4–in a “Competition Sport” variant, is as old as the M3 is itself.

So, what’s new about the M4 CS?

Like previous M3 Competition Package cars, the BMW M4 Competition features =more aggressive tuning in various aspects of the car. However, it’s not as hardcore as the M4 GTS.

The body gains a sportier body kit for improved aerodynamic stability and cooling. The brakes get upgraded with fade-resistant M Compound pads, assisted by four-piston calibers up front and two-piston clamps at the back.

For instance, the M4 CS receives a lot of performance tuning for the DSC, ABS, Adaptive M Suspension, Active M Differential, and the M Servotronic steering and M DCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 3.0L TwinPower twin-turbocharged inline-six receives some tweaks to coax out an additional 29 horsepower, ringing the total to 454hp. The transmission is fitted with an additional, separate oil cooler.

When all is said and done, BMW claims a 0-60 time of just 3.8 seconds and a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap of only 7 minutes 38 seconds.

The suspension benefits from revised forged aluminum to keep things light. The Adaptive M suspension also had its geometry slightly redesigned to optimize performance for both track and road use. And helping to keep things grippy are tandard Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, measuring at 265/35 R 19 at the front and 285/30 R 20 at the back.

Ok, enough chatting. When can I buy one?

BMW confirmed the M4 CS will come to the United States by 2018. Pricing details should surface closer to then.

– By: Chris Chin

2017 Auto Shanghai – 2018 BMW M4 CS Gallery