The new bonkers 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is here to rip your face off

Gallery - 9 images

















The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE virtually one-ups the standard ZL1, making it the “most track-capable Camaro ever.”

What’s going on?

Chevrolet revealed the all-new track-focused Camaro ZL1 1LE, an upgraded version of the already insanely capable Camaro ZL1.

And yes, if you were thinking of it as a more intense Camaro ZL1, you’d pretty much be spot-on.

Boy-racer in looks, complete with a ridiculous, but functional giant rear-wing, all revisions actually function to improve the Camaro’s aerodynamics at speed. Though interestingly, power remains unchanged. Instead, the upgrades are focused in the chassis, suspension, and aerodynamics.

Ok, so it gets the same 6.2L supercharged LTA V8 as the standard ZL1. What’s new then?

Like the standard ZL1, the Camaro ZL1 LE gets the same supercharged V8 with 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. So the extras go on and inside the body, and mainly the suspension.

The rear wing is made entirely of carbon fiber, as are the added air deflectors on the bumpers. The latter are said to help increase downforce in the corners. Paired with the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires, a max lateral grip of 1.10g was measured.

The suspension is adjustable, with the front axles utilize adjustable shocks and camber plates. The rear stabilizer bar also features three-way adjustability. Rounding it off is a diet of around 60 pounds.

But, yet, you still get a Bose sound-system, air-con, heated and cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

No word on pricing yet. But it will go on sale later this year.

– By: Chris Chin