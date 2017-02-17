2017 Geneva Preview: Honda confirms production Civic Type-R at Geneva

Gallery - 8 images















Honda’s hotly-anticipated production Civic Type-R heads to Geneva before it arrives on US shores.

What’s going on?

We’re nearing the world-renowned Geneva Auto Show. Taking advantage of the spotlight, Honda officially confirmed the launch of the first production Civic Type R at this year’s exhibition.

Honda fans and hot hatch lovers rejoiced over the return of the fastest production Civic to come from the company. The near-production concept first arrived in Paris with Honda promising that changes to the full production model were minimal.

Excited? We are too, and here’s what we’re expecting.

The production Type R gets Honda’s latest 2.0L VTEC turbocharged four-banger, marking the Type R’s first-ever departure from natural aspiration. Production begins this summer at a specially tailored assembly plant in the UK for export to Europe, Japan, and “other global markets.” We assume the US is one of them.

Official power figures haven’t been released yet. Predictions place horsepower ratings close, if not over the 300 mark.

Those details will likely surface closer to the launch event in Geneva.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Honda