Report: Alfa Romeo cans plans for a Giulia Sportwagon, blame the Stelvio

Alfa Romeo planned to build a long-roof variant of its Giulia sedan, but axed it in favor of the Stelvio crossover.

What’s going on?

Auto enthusiasts caught a glimpse of hope after rumors suggested an Alfa Romeo Giulia wagon was on the way. Some digital renderings even surfaced, reinforcing the talk of the town and previewing what could possibly be a long-roof Giulia.

But sadly, the rumors turned out to be false, according to the latest from CAR.

Alfa originally intended to build a Sportwagon variant of the Giulia, catering to Europe’s general love for wagons. And for a moment, the potential hope to see that wagon stateside made all of us Americans excited. But after further assessment, Alfa found demand to be too small for a wagon version altogether, even in Europe.

Why did Alfa Romeo cancel the Giulia Sport Wagon?

Simply put: blame the Stelvio SUV and the high-demand for crossovers. Alfa Romeo’s manufacturing chief, Alfredo Altavilla, says the company’s betting on the Stelvio SUV to fill in the gap instead of a Giulia Sport Wagon.

The company believes will “drive just as well as a Giulia wagon would,” eliminating the need for both models. But as crossover SUVs proved they can drive well, their higher center of gravity and heavier bodies still take tolls, especially when compared to wagons.

The lack of a Giulia Sportwagon might be a bit upsetting. But considering how Alfa Romeo delayed the Giulia several times and continues struggling with its finances, the decision makes sense.

Will there be any other Giulia variants?

Although no wagon is planned, rumors are still abound for a possible coupe version of the Giulia. The two-door variant would compete with the likes of the BMW 4-Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: CAR