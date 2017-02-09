2017 Chicago: Nissan extends the 2018 Titan lineup with a King Cab configuration

Gallery - 21 images









































Nissan adds a new King Cab configuration to the 2018 Titan’s lineup, allowing for seating up to six.

What’s going on?

The 2017 Chicago Auto Show is what’s going on, and Nissan brought some new offerings to show off. The latest we have here is a new body option for the 2018 Nissan Titan. Now, you can get the Titan in King Cab style, meaning it sports an extra row of seating in the back over the standard cab. But it’s smaller than the full four-door Quad Cab variant.

Where as the Nissan Titan Quad Cab comes with four full-size doors, the Titan King Cab comes with two regular front doors and two rear-hinged, rear doors. The style will be available on both the half-ton Titans and the larger, heavier duty Titan XD. But only a 6.5-foot bed can be paired with any of the King Cabs.

Should buyers also want to delete the rear bench on the King Cab for more storage space, that’s also an option.

Other than that, what else is new about it?

Not much.

OK, what powers it?

As you’d expect, the King Cab Titans only come with the traditional gasser 5.6L V8 with 390 horsepower. The larger Titan XD could be fitted with the lovely 5.0L Cummins turbodiesel V8 with 310hp and 555 pound-feet of torque. The gas V8 comes with a six-speed automatic while the diesel gets a seven-speed box.

That means the towing capacities of the new King Cab Titans are similar to the Quad Cab and standard cab models, depending the engine choice. The 5.6L gas V8 Titan King Cab can tow up to 9,410 pounds with a max payload of 1,640 pounds. While the diesel is expectedly more capable, towing up to 12,510 pounds and a max payload of 2,710 pounds.

When will it come out?

Nissan didn’t officially announce the pricing for the King Cab Titans. But that information is likely to surface as we near the spring launch date.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Nissan