The new Ford GT specs are out and it’s officially the fastest Ford ever made

The 2018 Ford GT is capable of 216 mph and can lap the Nürburgring faster than a McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale.

What’s going on?

Way back in 2015, Ford did the unthinkable and surprised the world with the reveal of the all-new GT supercar at the Detroit Auto Show. Since then, everyone new it was going to be something special.

But believe it or not, two years have passed since the GT was revealed. Now, Ford finally published the car’s official factory numbers. And it’s batshit-insane fast.

For starters, how does, SAE-certified, 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque sound?

That sounds great. What does that translate to?

Well, that power comes thanks to an all-new twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost V6, which we already knew. Despite the deficit by two cylinders from the last Ford GT, the new model produces a whopping 97hp and 50 lb-ft of twist more than the supercharged V8 model. Not only does the power increase, the top speed does as well, at 216 miles per hour, compared to the last car’s 205. That makes it the fastest production Ford ever produced.

The 3.5L EcoBoost V6 is mated strictly to an all-new seven-speed dual-clutch PowerShift transmission.

Straight-line performance isn’t the only thing making the new Ford GT fast.

Thanks to the new Ford GT’s clever active aerodynamics systems on the body, the new Ford GT laps the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife faster than a McLaren 675LT and the Ferrari 458 Speciale. The active systems consist of various moving air flaps placed throughout the body to actively channel air, all in the name of speed.

Specifically, the GT did it in just 2:09.8 minutes while the McLaren managed 2:10.8 and the Ferrari was interestingly at the bottom, at 2:12.9. They’re not going to be happy about that.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Ford