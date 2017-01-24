Help the Dodge Viper ACR retake its title as the fastest production car around the Nürburgring

Gallery - 24 images















































Die-hard motorsports and Dodge Viper lovers are seeking to send the last model off into the sunset with a record-setting bang.

What’s going on?

The Dodge Viper is one of America’s most iconic sports cars ever. Currently in its fifth generation, the latest version has been with us since 2013. But sadly, although the latest Viper is also the best one yet, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles decided to pull the plug. Meaning this will be the last Dodge Viper ever produced.

Now this is sad for a number of reasons. Firstly, the Dodge Viper is Chrysler’s only halo car–the car that interests people in the first place. That’s because the Viper is cool and an American performance icon, much like the Corvette is to Chevrolet.

Secondly, this is the best Dodge Viper ever made. So it’s disappointing to know that despite this, nobody’s buying them. And lastly, nobody likes the death of an icon.

So if you thought the saga of the Viper was to end with a slow drift into the sunset and a sad violin playing in the background, not all hope is lost. Thanks to die-hard Viper enthusiast and FM radio magnet Russ Oasis in Miami, FL, a collective group is seeking to send the last Viper off into the sunset with a big, winning bang.

What’s this big, winning bang attempt?

According to Oasis’ GoFundMe page, the goal is to have the last Dodge Viper ACR tackle the infamous Nürburgring with one task in mind: to retake the coveted as the fastest production car to lap the nearly 13-mile-long Nordschliefe.

In September 2011, the Dodge Viper ACR set this record, posting a time of 7:12:13 at the hands of renounced racer, Dominik “Ring King” Farnbacher. This record remained until several years later when Porsche took the title with the 918.

Now, the plan is to retake that title. And the only way to do this would be to meet the GoFundMe’s campaign goal of around $150,000 to $200,000.

The money raised will cover the cost to ship two Viper ACR Extremes donated by ViperExchange, the US’s proclaimed premiere dealership exclusively for the sale of Dodge Vipers. The funds also goes towards the pay for two drivers, plus any additional support required to complete the attempts.

And should you choose to donate more than $250, your name will be acknowledged and printed on a commemorative poster.

The timeline for a new Dodge Viper’s last stunt at attempting a ‘Ring record is set for APril 2017.

If the goal is not met during the GoFundMe, all donations will be refunded.

Check out the campaign, HERE.

– By: Chris Chin