2017 NAIAS: The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz is yet another bus concept for Detroit

Volkswagen reveals its latest I.D. Buzz Concept, another electrified bus designed to be hip and friendly to the environment. Summon the millenial hippies!

What’s going on?

Are you a tree hugger? Do you listen to Willie Nelson and enjoy putting flowers in your hair? Say no more! Volkswagen is back to provide you with another VW Bus-inspired concept. And of course, it comes solely with a new electric powertrain.

Another one? Uhm, ok. What’s different about it?

The Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept is another pitch at “electric mobility.” But not only is the I.D. Buzz showcasing VW’s latest progress with electric drive systems. It’s also features some automous driving technology so that the occupants within the I.D. Buzz can also enjoy its spacious interior.

What powers it?

The electric drive system in the I.D. Buzz consists of two electric motors (one at each axle) to implement all-wheel drive. Together, they produce 369 horsepower with juice supplied by one 111 kWh battery. The result is a 0-60 time of just five seconds and a top speed of 99 mph. Thanks to the latest quick-charge technology, the battery can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Volkswagen also developed the drive system with a modular design, or MEB (Modular Electric Drive). That means the system in the I.D. Buzz can easily be manufactured as a rear-wheel-drive model.

What else is cool about it?

The I.D. Buzz also comes with a list of autonomous driving tech. Should the drivers utilize the I.D. Buzz’s self-driving capabilities, the I.D. Buzz’s “Pilot” system also repositions the driver’s seat to face the rear.

Will it go on sale? And for how much?

Volkswagen didn’t say if the I.D. Buzz will on sale. Though chances are, the I.D. Buzz is more of an idea and a concept than one with true production potential.

Would you buy the I.D. Buzz if they make it?

– By: Chris Chin