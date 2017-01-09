2017 NAIAS: The 2018 Lexus LS takes on a more dramatic design

Gallery - 12 images























Lexus reveals the hotly anticipated, next-generation Lexus LS flagship sedan at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

What’s going on?

Believe it or not, the current generation Lexus LS flagship luxury sedan has been with us for over 10 years. So it’s way overdue for a replacement.

But now that the 2017 Detroit Auto Show is happening, Toyota’s luxury branch finally revealed the all-new, next-generation 2018 Lexus LS sedan at the Cobo Center in Detroit. And already, you can tell that a lot is different.

With its new design, the 2018 Lexus LS follows the whole trend of utilizing a more “coupe-like” design, thanks to its long, low and sloping roofline. Then it takes the brand’s latest corporate front end and “spindle grille” to make the most aggressive-appearing Lexus LS ever made.

So Lexus is finally replacing the aging LS. Sweet! What’s new about it?

In addition to the new design, the new LS is built from the ground up on an all-new platform. Thanks to the new underpinnings, Lexus was able to focus on handling performance, agility, and comfort to keep from compromising the LS’s reputation or being a luxury sedan.

For instance, the new LS comes with the brand’s first-ever Lexus Advanced Safety Package. It incorporates a long-list of passive and active safety tech, such as Active Steering with Pedestrian Detection. It works with the LS’s electric power steering and lane-keeping assist and helps drivers avoid related accidents.

Sadly though, gone is Lexus’ legendary naturally-aspirated 4.6L V8. Taking its place is Toyota’s and Lexus’ first-ever twin-turbocharged V6 with 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a 10-speed automatic, the result is a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds for the rear-wheel drive model.

When will the 2018 Lexus LS go on sale?

Lexus confirmed the new LS will go on sale in the later half of 2017. Though pricing details should arrive closer to that date.

– By: Chris Chin