The 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S is a not-so-extreme SV

Think of it as the Lamborghini Aventador S without the V.

What’s going on?

Lamborghinis are pretty rambunctious and it’s hard to imagine how much more ridiculous they could get. How does more power, more aerodynamics, and more performances sound?

With the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S, that’s exactly what you get. But you don’t get as much performances as the SuperVeloce. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if the the Aventador SV is just a little too much Aventador for you. Instead, the Aventador S is basically like a SuperVeloce without the Veloce.

Ok. So how much more power are we talking?

The 6.5L naturally-aspirated V12 already offers a whopping 690hp and 508 lb-ft of torque for a 0-60 time of just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. Because the Aventador S essentially gets the SV’s revised V12, that means power jumps up to 740hp with torque remaining the same as the regular car. The SV’s mill however gets a higher redline as well. But interestingly, the zip to 62 mph still takes around 2.8-2.9 seconds.

All that extra power but not that much more performance…what else is new with the Aventador S?

To match the extra power, the body gets slightly reworked to serve up more downforce at speed for better stability and handling. Additionally, “overall efficiency” is claimed to increase by 50 percent. Downforce at the front increases by 130 percent and a stunning 400 percent at the rear.

Also new is an active four-wheel steering system, which is new for the Aventador. During low speed maneuvers, the rear wheels can steer in the opposite direction as the front for a better turning radius. When traveling at faster speeds, the system reverses its actions to improve high-speed handling.

How much will this Aventador S cost?

A lot of money, as you can imagine. Prices for the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S start at $421,350. Check enough boxes on the options list and you’ll pass $500,000 very easily.

Deliveries are scheduled to commence in spring of 2017.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Lamborghini