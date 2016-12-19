Report: GM halts production for cars, fingers point to heavy crossover SUV demand

Like you’ve never heard us tout how popular crossovers are before…

What’s going on?

Crossovers! “Oh jeeze…” Yea. I know what you’re thinking. We get it. They’re popular. I get it too.

But this is how crazy it can get. Car demand is so slow for General Motors, multiple reports indicate the Big Three’s General had to put a stop on various assembly lines. The reason: the demand for crossovers is just too damn high!

According to AutomotiveNews and The Detroit News with info provided by Autodata, GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck, Fairfax, Lansing Grand River, Lordstown, and Bowling Green will all hit the stop button on everything for several week periods.

That’s a lot of plant locations. What cars are affected?

Here’s a quick list of what each plant builds:

Detroit-Hamtramck Facility to shut down for three weeks, builds: Buick LaCrosse Cadillac CT6 Chevrolet Volt Chevrolet Impala

Fairfax, Kansas to shut down for three weeks, builds: Chevrolet Malibu

Lansing Grand River to shut down to for two weeks, builds: Cadillac ATS Cadillac CTS Chevrolet Camaro

Lordstown, Ohio to shut down for one week, builds: Chevrolet Cruze

Bowling Green, Kentucky to shut down for one week, builds: Chevrolet Corvette



Currently, an overstock issue is a larger issue for the company with many vehicles still heavy in supply. There simply is no more room to store inventory.

On the flip side, crossover and truck supply is lower than company standards because dealers can’t keep those on the lots. The lower gas prices in recent years stimulated crossover, SUV, and truck sales over more fuel-efficient alternatives.

To try and coax more buyers into the showrooms, GM will soon begin offering more incentives and discounts.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: AutomotiveNews, The Detroit News