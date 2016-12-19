2017 NAIAS Preview: This is the new 2018 Honda Odyssey being teased

Gallery - 5 images









Actually, the real teaser of the next-gen 2018 Honda Odyssey is after the jump.

What’s going on?

Honda’s on the verge of revealing an all-new Odyssey for 2018, just as we’re all on the verge of celebrating the holiday season at its peak on top of a new year. To make sure we’re aware, the company teased the new model by having some children of the Odyssey team members draw up some sketches of what’ll most likely be their next space shuttle.

Watch out current auto designers–these kids have a bright future in auto design!

The current Odyssey minivan has been with us since 2011 and is pretty much due for a replacement. That replacement is set to be revealed at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month.

Check out the actual teaser after the jump.

So Honda’s got a new people-carrier and baby-hauler (or maker) in the works. What’s new about it?

Well, as depicted by one of the junior Odyssey team member’s vision, it will be dark purple with a light purple roof, while sitting on two eyeballs and looking like a purple elephant with a pocket protector as its butt. Or it might look like a pirate hat rolling on four donut magnets and two yellow eyes. Heck, it might even be rainbow colored!

Now, as cool as that would be…

It unfortunately won’t really be as adorable as the sketches above. But like previous generations of Honda Odyssey, the new one is to be based on the same platform as the latest Honda Pilot crossover, which takes its platform from the latest Accord.

Because it’s a family oriented vehicle, the Odyssey should come with sweet family oriented quirks. Like the outgoing generation’s optional integrated vacuum system meant to handle those little ones who like to throw things.

Thanks to its typical Accord and Pilot-based roots, the new Odyssey, like previous versions, should continue to come with happy Accord-like driving dynamics. Meaning, it shouldn’t be a total bore to drive, proving the Odyssey is the best choice for petrolheads who need to provide for their families without too much compromise.

No specific details were released with the teaser. But we imagine the new 2018 Honda Odyssey will come with a similar powertrain to the Pilot, the company’s latest beloved V6.

And here’s that actual teaser of the new Odyssey.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Honda