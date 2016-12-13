The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe is a midsize mini-me S-Class Coupe

Gallery - 71 images













































































































































Why didn’t they just call it the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe in size medium?

What’s going on?

Mercedes-Benz just revealed the latest variant of the E-Class lineup: the new E-Class Coupe. Following the recipe of the outgoing model, the new E-Class Coupe is basically a more personal, two-door variant to the four-door E-Class sedan. And because of that, it closely resembles its larger S-Class brethren, but in proportions that aren’t as compact as the new C-Class Coupe.

Word. There’s a new E-Class Coupe. So what’s new about it?

Internally dubbed the C213, C for Coupe as its sedan takes the W213 chassis code, the new E-Class Coupe comes jam-packed with the latest technology. It’s all then packed into a stylish, contemporary European package that’s typically expected from the Silver Arrow. Size wise, it grows in length significantly by almost five inches with 4.4 of those going into the wheelbase. Width jumping by three, and height by 1.3 when compared to the outgoing model.

Utilizing the same 1,200 engineers to develop the 2017 E-Class in general, the coupe boasts the same optional autonomous driving technology found in the sedan. The interior sports the same widescreen display that serves as the driver’s gauge cluster and the center console’s infotainment display–like in the S-Class. The one in the E-Class Coupe measures in at 12.3-inches with a high-resolution display and Mercedes’ latest COMAND system.

What powers it?

The U.S. E-Class Coupe model line-up at a glance:

E400 Coupe E400 4MATIC Coupe Number of cylinders/ arrangement V6 V6 Displacement (cc) 2,996 2,996 Rated output (hp @ rpm) 329 @ 5,250 – 6,000 329 @ 5,250 – 6,000 Rated torque (lb-ft @ rpm) 354 @ 3,500 – 5,250 354 @ 3,500 – 5,250 Acceleration 0-60 mph (sec) 5.2 5.5 Top speed (mph) 130* 130*

At launch, Mercedes confirmed one model thus far, the E400, both in rear-wheel drive and 4MATIC form. While it’s safe to presume an AMG variant is on the way, along with a more affordable entry-level variant with a smaller engine, the E400 does well with a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 with 329hp and 354 lb-ft of twist. With an all-new 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic, the rear-wheel drive E400 coupe sprints to 60 in just 5.2 seconds while the all-wheel drive version takes 5.5.

What else is cool about it?

The new E-Class Coupe comes with a traditional suspension setup, though it can be equipped with Merc’s latest Air Body Control or ABC–basically their version of adaptive suspension. Like other similar equipped Mercedes cars, the suspension behavior, along with the steering, transmission, and throttle can be altered thanks to Merc’s latest Dynamic Select driver profile system.

How much will it cost?

A lot, you know, because it’s a Mercedes-Benz. But it obviously won’t circumvent the price of an S-Class Coupe. The company didn’t announce pricing just yet, though we expect that information to surface during the E-Class Coupe’s reveal at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Mercedes-Benz