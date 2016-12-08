2017 NAIAS Preview: The next-gen Lexus LS will be revealed at the Cobo next month

Gallery - 20 images







































The new Lexus LS gets its first showing at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

Note: Picture gallery is of Lexus LF-FC Concept.

What’s going on?

Lexus’ four-door flagship, the LS, is currently in its fourth generation and the fifth is just around the corner. To make sure us car people and the rest of the world is in the know, Lexus released a teaser image of a technical fade-away that reveals a little bit of the car.

Sweet! Lexus is redoing their most iconic car. What’s going to be new about it?

Well, not much is currently known about the fifth generation car because it hasn’t been revealed yet. But, because the Lexus LS is known to be as much of a statement for full-size luxury sedans, technological prowess and incredible refinement, the next-gen car still has big shoes to fill.

While the Lexus LS has undoubtedly fulfilled its role as a more affordable alternative to the European full-size luxury sedans, it hasn’t exactly been the choice of driving enthusiasts and is sometimes criticized for being a bit bland. Lexus hopes to change this with the completely-new LS sedan.

From what we can tell, the new LS sedan utilizes a design modeled heavily after recent concepts, mainly the LF-FC Concept. Lexus did say the new LS also showcases the company’s new global rear-wheel drive architecture for its line of luxury vehicles, internally coded GA-L. From that, the LS will also come with an extended-wheelbase version, implying the availability of two versions.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Lexus