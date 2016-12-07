The new 2017 Opel Insignia is here and will also be the next Buick Regal

Gallery - 15 images





























The next-generation Opel Insignia gets revealed in Europe and basically previews our next-generation Buick Regal.

What’s going on?



General Motors’ European division revealed the next-gen 2017 Opel Insignia. And while that’s sweet and cool for Europe, it’s not just going to be another case of forbidden fruit. Like the current and soon-to-be outgoing generation Buick Regal, it’s based on the outgoing Insignia and not too long ago, GM promised to continue this recipe.

This means the Insignia you see on your screen will eventually become our next Regal. Happy days!

Ok, so it obviously looks great. What’s new about it?

The new 2017 Opel Insignia starts with a completely new platform developed from scratch. Though using the outgoing car’s measurements as a starting point, the new model grows in size, specifically at the wheelbase for more interior space.

As a result of the new platform, comes a completely new look. The body takes on a sleeker and more streamlined profile. Taking inspiration from the Monza Concept, the Insignia appears less upright than the car it replaces. The current model was always a handsome looking car, but it seems the stylists at Opel really knocked this one out of the park.

Thanks to its slick design, the 2017 Opel Insignia boasts a drag coefficient of just o.26 Cd. Weight also gets reduced by 175 kilograms or roughly 386 lbs.

What powers it?

Opel didn’t reveal what engines will power the new 2017 Insignia, other than stating that it will be available with a “wide range of latest generation turbocharged engines.”

We can only guess it’s a new line of turbocharged, downsized four-cylinders in various states of tune and displacement. As of now, all will get a new eight-speed automatic transmission with torque vectoring all-wheel drive as optional.

What else is technically cool about the new Insignia?

Opel says the new Insignia comes with a new five-link independent rear suspension setup that promises sporty and stable handling. To make full use of the design, Opel’s FlexRide adaptive suspension and driver profile system are optional, adjusting steering, throttle, and transmission behavior as well.

When does it launch and how much will it cost?

Opel didn’t say how much the 2017 Insignia will cost because the car hasn’t fully been launched yet. As of the online reveal, a full product release will occur at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March of next year.

Like the current model, expect updated amenities ranging from new OnStar integration, 4G LTE WiFi connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, IntelliLink, and a whole suite of passive and active safety tech.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Opel