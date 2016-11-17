2016 LA Preview: The Subaru VIZIV 7 Concept is clearly aimed at Volkswagen’s new Atlas

Gallery - 10 images



















Subaru reveals a new handsome large SUV concept that can seat seven.

What’s going on?

Subaru seized the spotlights and media coverage of the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show to reveal a new full-size crossover SUV that can seat seven. If that sounds familiar, that’s because VOlkswagen just revealed the Atlas, a new seven-seater full-size crossover.

Cool. What’s known about the Subaru VIZIV 7 Concept?

Well, that’s a good question, because Subaru wasn’t very detailed with its press release. But they did say that it previews a future model and is aimed for “enjoyment and peace of mind.” Right.

Is there a statement from Subaru’s executive branch?

Yes, yes there is. It’s by executive vice president of Fuji Heavy Industries, Takeshi Tachimori, who said: ”The concept expresses our core brand values, safety, dependability, capability for outdoor activities and a forward looking attitude. We know customers in this segment want a full-sized vehicle and the next 3-row from Subaru will be the biggest Subaru vehicle ever.”

Any details as to what powers the VIZIV 7 Concept?

Not a clue. But if we were to be realistic, a hybridized flat-four doesn’t sound too far-fetched. Alternatively, it could come with Subaru’s only flat-six alternative.

Either way, more information should likely surface over time and it’s reasonable to predict the VIZIV 7 will reach production.

– By: Chris Chin