2016 LA Preview: The 2017 Jeep Compass goes a new direction and gets overhauled

After a droned-out 10-year production run, the 2017 Jeep Compass receives the makeover it desperately needed

What’s going on?

There’s an all-new 2017 Jeep Compass that was just revealed at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. Unlike previous updates to the outgoing model, which surpassed 10 years old, the 2017 version is actually an all-new car.

So the new 2017 Jeep Compass is actually new. What’s new about it?

It starts with a much-needed exterior redesign, which heavily mimics its larger midsize sibling, the Cherokee, but with much better touches. For instance, the Compass utilizes a Grand Cherokee-like grille and headlight design, rather than the oddball setup on the standard Cherokee.

The 2017 Jeep Compass also sports a new two-tone paint theme, implying the Cherokee and Renegade somehow came together to give birth to the Compass.

The interior also receives a much needed overhaul, with a new design all around with a perceivable boost in build quality materials and functional design forms.

Ok, so what powers it?

If you were guessing a bunch of Fiat-sourced four-bangers are the mills on offer, you’d be correct. Worldwide, the 2017 Jeep Compass gets the choice of up to five powertrains, depending on what part of the world you live in. In America, the only engine option will be a Fiat-sourced 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir2 four, serving up 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of twist.

Thankfully for the car-liking lot, a six-speed manual is optional for two-wheel and four-wheel-drive models. The automatic four-wheel drive Compass gets the class-leading ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic, while the base two-wheel model gets a normal Aisin six-speed auto.

Will it be any good?

Too early to tell. But we’re guessing this will wet the appetites of those already into the likes of the Subaru Forester and perhaps as far as the Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Alltrack. The 2017 Compass promises not to be shy on kit either, with Jeep’s patented Active Drive and Active Drive Low systems as standard.

Being a crossover, it will likely sell by the millions.

Watch the 2017 Jeep Compass get revealed in Los Angeles, thanks to FCA’s PR team:

– By: Chris Chin