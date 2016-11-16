2016 LA Preview: The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet is the sub-brand’s latest model addition

Gallery - 23 images













































Only 300 examples of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet will hit production. And it also comes with some bags.

What is it?

Mercedes-Maybach might be getting by just adding more luxury to the already pretty damn luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class. They do so by giving it a special treatment worthy of an extra several tens of thousands of dollars on the MSRP. But in addition to the high-price and more flamboyant additions, Mercedes-Maybach is also going after exclusivity. And they just applied this full treatment to the S-Class Cabriolet.

Meet the all-new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet.

What makes it different?

Well, it starts life as a standard S600 Cabriolet. Then, it gets a selection of bespoke special-order colors for both the interior and exterior. The exterior and coinciding interior hue choices only range up to three options, exclusively for the US market: Zircon Red with a Porcelain and Black interior, Cote d’Azur Blue with Porcelain and Saddle Brown, and Diamond White with Porcelain and Yacht Blue.

With plenty of Mercedes-Maybach badges stamped everywhere and nicer appointments, you certainly won’t forget that you’re in a much nice S-Class Cabriolet.

It also comes with its own set of fancy luggage that you wouldn’t want scuff.

So it’s just a really nice and luxurious version of the already really nice and luxurious Mercedes-Benz S600 Cabriolet, but rarer?

In a nutshell, yes.

Does that include the 6.0L twin-turbocharged V12?

Yes, it does include the bi-turbo (as Merc calls it) 12-cylinder good for 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of twist. With the bonkers powerplant, the usual arrangement of Mercedes’ top-spec AIRMATIC suspension, and a standard seven-speed 7G-TRONIC automatic, all should be pretty expected.

How much will it cost?

Mercedes-Maybach didn’t provide an official figure yet. But we estimate it’ll cost a lot of dollars.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Mercedes-Benz