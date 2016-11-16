2016 LA Preview: The 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the automaker’s first crossover SUV and newest cash cow

Gallery - 25 images

















































The 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the company’s first-ever crossover SUV and it was just revealed at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show

What’s going on?

Crossover SUVs are clearly the thing and Alfa Romeo desperately needed to cash in on the hype, so they created the 2017 Stelvio. The 2017 Alfa Romeo Stelvio is the company’s first-ever crossover SUV and will join the Giulia in the US lineup.

Speaking of which, think of it as a Giulia on stilts.

Sweet! So, what’s cool about it?

The Stelvio comes in three forms: base, and Stelvio Ti, with a top-spec Quadrifoglio model as the icing on the cake. Because it basically is a Giulia on stilts, Alfa Romeo promises it to be the best-driving midsize luxury crossover in its class. The plan is to duke it out with the Porsche Macan.

Things are getting spicy. What powers it?

The Italians always love to make things spicy. They aren’t referred to as the heart and soul of the auto industry for nothing. So that means the all-new base 2.0L turbocharged all-aluminum inline-four shouldn’t be too upsetting, with 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of twist on tap.

What really wets our appetites is the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which as you guessed, follows the same recipe as the Giulia Quadrifoglio, 505hp Ferrari-developed twin-turbo V6 and all. The Quadrifoglio also gets cylinder deactivation.

What else does it come with?

Alfa Romeo will serve up a variety of cool amenities, such as Alfa’s DNA Pro driver-mode selector, torque vectoring differentials, active chassis and suspension systems, and more, all to battle it out with the best performers from the rest of Europe.

All models come with all-wheel drive as standard.

Sounds great! …For a crossover SUV…

We’d agree. Also, the Stelvio simply being a new Alfa Romeo that will be sold in America adds to its allure greatly, like a videogame multiplier. Maybe becoming a parent and having to sell the weekend toy won’t be so bad if you could get one of these.

Watch the reveal of the Stelvio below, compliments of FCA’s PR team.

– By: Chris Chin