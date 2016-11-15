2016 LA Preview: The 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid gets detailed ahead of its debut

Gallery - 20 images







































We’re at the heels of the 2016 Los Angeles International Auto Show, and Cadillac has a new CT6 to show off.

What’s going on?

The Los Angeles Auto Show is what’s going on. Although we’re not at the frontline this year, we’re still here to bring you the highlights and what to expect for this year’s show.

Helping to kick it off is the new 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid, the latest addition to Caddy’s latest flagship model. And yes, as indicated by the name, this new CT6 is a hybrid variant with plug-in capabilities.

So what’s new?

The 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid starts life as a Cadillac CT6…obviously. Then, it’s given a total driving range of more than 400 miles. That’s accomplished thanks to Cadillac’s latest 2.0L turbocharged four-banger mated to a two-motor EVT system. The end result is good for 335 horsepower and 432 pound-feet of twist in total combined power.

Each electric motor provides about 100 horses each, meaning the gas engine provides only 135hp, which is kinda low for a 2.0L turbo four. Nonetheless, Cadillac boasts a top speed of 15o miles per hour, an all-electric range of 30 miles up to 78 mph, and lots of fuel economy.

How much extra fuel economies will one get with the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid?

Cadillac has no official numbers currently as the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid awaits its official EPA rating. But the company estimates a figure of about 65 MPGe. Either way, the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid is clearly aimed at those who are tired of the Lexus hybrid status quo.

How much will the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid cost?

Cadillac says sales begin in spring of 2017 with prices starting at $75,095, not including the $995 destination fee.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Cadillac