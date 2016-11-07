Report: Audi is in hot water for emission cheating software again…

As if Volkswagen AG and Audi weren’t already deep in Dieselgate issues…

What’s going on?

Volkswagen AG’s and Audi’s issues with its diesel passenger cars as of recent put the company under major scrutiny following the discovery of emissions-cheating software. This ultimately led to the “Dieselgate” scandal that’s been plaguing your automotive headlines (and major) over the past year.

Just when we all thought the dust was beginning to settle with agreements between governing bodies and Volkswagen and Audi themselves, AutomotiveNews reports some U.S. CARB regulators allegedly discovered some new cheat software in select Audi models.

Uh oh…again…? What’d they find meow?

According to the latest report, German outlet Bild am Sonntag claims the discovered software helps to lower carbon dioxide emissions under certain test conditions by affecting the function of the transmission.

Making it worse is the claim that the installed software is complete separate from the original problematic emissions control software. This means Audi is responsible for not just one, but two methods of cheating carbon emissions testing…oh boy…

So how does the emissions cheating work this second time around?

As described, Bild am Sonntag says a special program within the transmission’s software altered the way the box functioned during its lab-based test conditions. For instance, an engine’s exhaust output varies by its speed. The faster the engine revs, the more exhaust it pumps out. To counter this, the affected Audi would change programs when being tested, similarly to the original emissions-control software that put Volkswagen and Audi in deep water in the first place.

The program would sense a testing procedure, causing the transmission to upshift earlier than normal to keep the revs low, producing less CO2 than in normal driving conditions. But for some reason, if the steering was turned to 15 degrees or more, the software would defeat itself.

Audi reportedly discontinued the use of the special software in May of this year. But CARB supposedly found the program in an older model Audi.

As a result of this news, several engineers in connection with the problem were suspended. A spokesperson from Audi declined to comment to Bild am Sonntag.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: Bild am Sonntag via AutomotiveNews