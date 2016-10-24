Report: A midcycle refresh of the Volkswagen Golf is around the corner

Volkswagen is hard at work to redo its entire future product strategy amid pressure from Dieselgate.

What’s going on?

A new report from AutoCar indicates that Volkswagen is on the verge of implementing a midcycle refresh of the current seventh generation Golf. Because of the recent diesel emission scandal, dubbed Dieselgate, many of us are wondering what Volkswagen has in store for US-bound Golfs. Our bets for any revised diesel models are completely off in our books.

What’s going to change?

This is obviously the most important question, but specifics are quite unknown. AutoCar’s report says that updates should be minimal and simple. This implies some subtle aesthetic changes to the exterior such as new front and rear bumpers, updated head- and taillights, and more.

You can also expect some minor packaging and pricing shifts, though Volkswagen plans to really up the ante on the Golf’s interior front. Word around the street suggests the new Golf’s interior could incorporate Volkswagen’s new Digital Cockpit concept. This means the updated Golf could receive a new 12.5-inch gauge cluster display versus the current analog setup. More luxurious models are slated to receive a new large 9.5-inch infotainment screen to mimic Tesla’s iPad-like center console screen.

Will the Golf still receive the same engines?

Europe is believed to continue receiving a mixture of small, but potent turbocharged and gasoline motors. The powertrain future for the US-specification Golf is a little bit more clouded, especially given the controversy surrounding Volkswagen’s current diesel models. Because of Dieselgate, we seriously doubt the updated Golf will retain its 2.0L TDI option. That said, anticipate gasoline engines to be the only options.

– By: Chris Chin

Source: AutoCar